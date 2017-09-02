2017 High School Football Scores Week 1

2017 High School Football Scores Week 1Posted: Updated:
Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
National Signing Day 2017
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.More >>
Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia
Get paid to scare people: The Scaregrounds is hiring actors
Although we just started September, we're still getting closer and closer to October and the opening of The Scaregrounds in Kennewick.More >>
Ozone study causes concern for local scientists
It's been more than a year in the making - an ozone study that's causing a lot of concern and confusion for local scientists.More >>
Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system
The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."More >>
Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey
We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.More >>
Annual life jacket drive sends important message, keep's little girl's memory alive
Daya Cuillier has kept her two year old niece's memory alive by hosting a life jacket drive for the past nine years.More >>
Pendleton teacher who won grant to buy food truck says it's a dream come true
Have you ever dreamed what you would do with $100,000?More >>
For the third year, CBC offers Spanish Medical Interpreter Program
In just a few weeks, classes at Columbia Basin College will begin.More >>
Homeowner upset, but positive after road rage incident damages her home
Two men are in jail after a road rage incident Tuesday night that led to one car crashing into a historic home.More >>
Department of Energy and CHPRC Fined $16,000 for Failing to Inspect White Powder
RICHLAND, WA-- The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the Department of Energy and a Hanford contractor $16,000 for failing to identify a white powder on the floor of the PUREX Plutonium Production Plant. According to the Department of Ecology, the fine was handed down because according to Ecology, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company (CHPRC) has known about the white powder for more than two years and still hasn't done anything to identify what it is. The substance is insi...More >>
Central Washington State Fair Searching For Calliope Player
We are just three weeks away from opening day of the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, but before we get too giddy about the food or the rides the fair actually needs your help this year.More >>
