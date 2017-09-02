2017 High School Football Scores Week 1 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 1

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
9-1-17 HS Football Scores

Prosser 22, Kennewick 14

Richland 24, Bellevue 21

Davis 0, Hanford 41

Pasco 14, Eisenhower 35

Moses Lake 24, Chiawana 14

Lewiston 21, Walla Walla 0

Cheney 13, Sunnyside 27

Hermiston 21, Union 35

Kamiakin 35, Eastmont 6

Southridge 24, Wenatchee 21

Lakeside 41, Selah 55

Cascade 26, East Valley 34

Naches Valley 3, Toppenish 35

La Grande 36, Pendleton 29

Royal 42, Ellensburg 0

Othello 10, Connell 28

LaSalle 27, DeSales 13

Wahluke 0, Zillah 28

Grandview 18, Kiona-Benton 57

Wapato 14, Cle Elum 0

Mabton 6, Granger 50

College Place 34, Highland 13

Tri-Cities Prep 18, Lake Roosevelt 0

