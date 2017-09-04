Man arrested in connection to vehicle prowl - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested in connection to vehicle prowl

KENNEWICK, WA - A 21-year-old man is in the Benton County Jail in connection to a vehicle prowl. A customer at Uncle Sam's Saloon called police Sunday night saying a man was sitting in their car. 

When officers got there, they detained Kyler Shaw. While taking Shaw into custody they found a GPS on the ground that belonged to the victim.

He's now facing vehicle prowl charges. 

