16 displaced after apartment fire

YAKIMA, WA - Six adults and ten kids are without a home after an apartment fire in Yakima. Flames destroyed the building on the 700 Block of North 6th Avenue Sunday morning. Firefighters say the apartment was left uninhabitable.

An American Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to help the families. They are providing an emergency shelter, along with assistance for food and clothing. 

No word on what started this fire.

