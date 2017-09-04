Three save truck driver after crashing into irrigation canal

CONNELL, WA - Three good Samaritans are being thanked for saving a semi-truck driver who crashed into a canal.

The driver was carrying a full load west on Booker Road and didn't stop at the intersection of State Route 17 near Connell around 8:45 Sunday night. It kept going, then crashed into the irrigation canal, becoming completely submerged.

Before first responders got on scene, three witnesses swam out to the semi. Osman Ramirez, Elit Espino and Lupe Artiaga got the driver out of the truck and pulled him to safety.

Medics treated the driver for minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.