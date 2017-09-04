'Wonder Woman' comics earn Seattle shop $1.5M

'Wonder Woman' comics earn Seattle shop $1.5MPosted: Updated:
Three save truck driver after crashing into irrigation canal
Three good Samaritans are being thanked for saving a semi-truck driver who crashed into a canal.More >>
Man arrested in connection to vehicle prowl
A 21-year-old man is in the Benton County Jail in connection to a vehicle prowl.More >>
Columbia Generating Station back on after 13 days
The nuclear power plant near Richland, Washington, began feeding the power grid after being shut down for nearly 13 days.More >>
Get paid to scare people: The Scaregrounds is hiring actors
Although we just started September, we're still getting closer and closer to October and the opening of The Scaregrounds in Kennewick.More >>
Ozone study causes concern for local scientists
It's been more than a year in the making - an ozone study that's causing a lot of concern and confusion for local scientists.More >>
Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system
The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."More >>
Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey
We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.More >>
Annual life jacket drive sends important message, keep's little girl's memory alive
Daya Cuillier has kept her two year old niece's memory alive by hosting a life jacket drive for the past nine years.More >>
Pendleton teacher who won grant to buy food truck says it's a dream come true
Have you ever dreamed what you would do with $100,000?More >>
For the third year, CBC offers Spanish Medical Interpreter Program
In just a few weeks, classes at Columbia Basin College will begin.More >>
