AG Ferguson vows to take legal action if Trump cancels DACA

OLYMPIA, WA - Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement today following news reports that President Donald Trump plans to announce an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.



“If President Trump follows through on his reported decision to cancel DACA after a six-month delay, the Washington Attorney General's Office will file suit to halt this cruel and illegal policy and defend DACA recipients,” Ferguson said. “We have been working closely with legal teams around the country, and we expect to be joined by other states in this action.



“As Attorney General, I will use all the legal tools at my disposal to defend the thousands of Dreamers in Washington state.”



In a July letter, Ferguson joined with 19 other attorneys general urging President Trump to continue the DACA program, and promising to defend the program in court if necessary.