Local wineries seeing great turnout this summer

BENTON CITY, WA - With Washington wine country right here in our backyard, thousands of people flock to the area every year to get a taste of what our wines are all about.

It's Labor Day weekend, and as we look back to the summer that was, local wineries say the number of visitors to the area is continuing to increase.

"We're seeing more foot traffic and I think this is a result of Visit Tri-Cities," said Shae Frichette with Frichette Winery. "I see it as far as people going to other wine regions and learning about Washington state."

Frichette says the tourists passing through the wineries come from a wide range of people.

"Young couples traveling, to folks retiring, to folks who've been on the road with their motor homes," Frichette said.

Another cause for the continued increase in visitors to our wineries?

Known wine producers from other regions coming in and getting involved in this market...providing some familiarity for people who know about their other brands.

"We're seeing interest even from other wine producers outside of Washington, and along with that, we get the benefit of them already being in a market and other folks knowing about those brands, and them showing interest in Washington and finding this as a second home for them," said Frichette.

And the summer ending by no means ends the tourist season for wineries. With harvest and crush coming up, Frichette says September and October are a couple of the busiest months of the year for visitors in Washington wine country.