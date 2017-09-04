Cooking fire burns 40% of one man's body

YAKIMA, WA - At 1:50 a.m. on September 3, Yakima Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found a one-story duplex with smoke and fire coming from the front rooms of the home.

As the firefighters were initiating fire suppression efforts, they found a person in the front yard that had been seriously burned as a result of this fire. The patient, a man in his 40's, was taken to the local hospital with 3rd degree burns over approximately 40 percent of his body. He was later flown to Harborview Medical Center's burn treatment center in Seattle for extensive care and treatment of his burns. It is unknown his current status after he was sent to Harborview.

The burned patient apparently was awakened by the smoke and fire and woke the occupants up in the apartment. The four persons in the home managed to escape through a bedroom window. It is unknown why the burned patient was unable to rescue himself.

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking-related circumstances.