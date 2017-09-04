Average Joe's Beard Essentials: a beard-care business started by average JoesPosted: Updated:
-
Average Joe's Beard Essentials: a beard-care business started by average Joes
Two local fathers who met by coincidence teamed up to create organic beard-care products, and are saving one beard at a time.More >>
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Local wineries seeing great turnout this summer
With Washington wine country right here in our backyard, thousands of people flock to the area every year to get a taste of what our wines are all about.More >>
Three save truck driver after crashing into irrigation canal
Three good Samaritans are being thanked for saving a semi-truck driver who crashed into a canal.More >>
Man arrested in connection to vehicle prowl
A 21-year-old man is in the Benton County Jail in connection to a vehicle prowl.More >>
Columbia Generating Station back on after 13 days
The nuclear power plant near Richland, Washington, began feeding the power grid after being shut down for nearly 13 days.More >>
Get paid to scare people: The Scaregrounds is hiring actors
Although we just started September, we're still getting closer and closer to October and the opening of The Scaregrounds in Kennewick.More >>
Ozone study causes concern for local scientists
It's been more than a year in the making - an ozone study that's causing a lot of concern and confusion for local scientists.More >>
Pasco students transition to new "Cloud" computer system
The Pasco School District has established a new computer system known as "Cloud."More >>
Walla Walla Army Corps heading down to help with Hurricane Harvey
We've been following the path of Hurricane Harvey, and now local agencies have been deployed to Texas to help out.More >>
