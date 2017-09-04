Average Joe's Beard Essentials: a beard-care business started by average Joes

TRI-CITIES, WA - Two local fathers who met by coincidence teamed up to create organic beard-care products, and are saving one beard at a time.

Meet Joe Sanchez and Miguel Morales, the brains behind Average Joe's Beard Essentials: a local business that is sprouting in Tri-Cities all thanks to their own beards.

"My brother-in-law actually bought me my first beard product, I don't know from where but I ran out," said Sanchez. "I didn't want to buy it online because I didn't know what it was or what is smelt like or if I like it."

And then it happened.

"I just said, 'you know, I am going to look it up and see, and just make my own and just play with it and just go from there,'" Sanchez said.

Like they say, to be successful you must make sacrifices. And that's exactly what they did.

"In order to make money you got to, you know, spend money," Sanchez explained. "So taking money out of our family to start this was a really big thing for us."

They are saving one beard a time through their organic products.

"There's four ingredients on there, they know what's going in their beard, they know how their skin is going to react," Sanchez said.

Sanchez and Morales never seem to forget where they come from and are always giving back to others. They are raising funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Whether you purchase a shirt or any beard essential product, all proceeds will be going to victims in Texas.

"We're more than just shirts, you can donate clothes, you can donate food," Morales said. "Anything, we'll take it. We'll ship all out together."

Sanchez and Morales will continue their "Pray for Houston" fundraiser until Friday. If you're interested in purchasing a shirt or any beard products you can call (509) 942-8113 or (509) 528-8915.