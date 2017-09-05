Columbia River open to boat traffic after Eagle Creek Fire forced closurePosted: Updated:
Washington Winegrowers set 2018 convention
The Washington Winegrowers Association set the 2018 convention and trade show for February 6 to 8 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Washington with the theme of: “Washington Wine: By Design.”More >>
Canadian man gets jail time for biting girl at Green Day concert
A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.More >>
Trios Health in talks with RCCH, UW Medicine
The Kennewick Public Hospital District announced that Trios Health is exploring a relationship with RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine.More >>
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, police still searching for suspect
The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.More >>
Columbia River open to boat traffic after Eagle Creek Fire forced closure
The Columbia River is back open to boat traffic after being closed for about a week.More >>
Local high school students learn about 9/11 in history class
On the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we wanted to see how history teachers are presenting the topic to high school students today, who were either too young to remember, or not even born.More >>
23-year-old Benton City man arrested for child rape of a 13-year-old
On September 8 at 9:30 a.m., detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received information of a child rape that had occurred the night before in the Benton City area.More >>
Non-profit tortoise rescue thrives in Tri-Cities
It's not your average pet rescue.More >>
Dr. Rebekah Woods is named new CBC President
The Columbia Basin College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Rebekah Woods as the new President of Columbia Basin College.More >>
Body recovered after drowning near Hermiston
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drowning about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at Warehouse Beach, near Hermiston.More >>
