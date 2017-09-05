Eagle Creek Fire jumps Columbia River into Washington

HOOD RIVER, OR - The Eagle Creek Fire has jumped the Columbia River and is now burning about five acres on the south side of Archer Mountain.

The Oregon State Department of Transportation closed both directions of Interstate 84 are still closed between The Dalles and Troutdale because of that blaze.

The fire has already burned over 4,800 acres and has forced several evacuations, but some people are staying behind to help first responders in anyway they can.

In Washington, people living on Archer Mountain Road, Franz Road, Smith Cripe Road, Kellet Road, and Victoria Lane are under level 3 evacuations.

In Oregon, Warrendale, Dodson, Larch Mountain, Latourell, Bridal Veil, and East Corbett are under a level 3 evacuation notice. Corbett and Springdale should be ready to go. Evacuation shelter is set up at Mt. Hood Community College located at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham OR.