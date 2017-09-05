Smoke forces students to stay inside

TRI-CITIES AND YAKIMA, WA - The smoke in the air is forcing a lot of school districts in the area to keep students inside.

Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, Washtucna School Districts, and Christ the King Schools have all announced they will hold recess and P.E. Classes indoors. Principals are also saying they want to limit the amount of time students spend standing in line outside.

Prosser School District will be restricting all outdoor student activities, including recesses, until air quality improves.

Housel Middle School practices for Tuesday September 5th 2017 have been canceled today.

Prosser High School practices will be held indoors. Prosser High School games scheduled for today, September 5th, 2017 have been canceled and rescheduled.

A lot of districts will be making a decision on after school activities later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.