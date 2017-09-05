Benton Clean Air Agency issues air quality alert

WASHINGTON - Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality alert. Air Quality has reached unhealthy (red)/very unhealthy (purple) levels as a result of the smoky conditions we are experiencing. Most of the smoke is coming from fires west and south of us in Washington, Oregon and California.

Individuals should consider air quality conditions before conducting activities outdoors. This applies to everyone, especially to those who are sensitive to air pollution. Sensitive groups include older adults, children, people who work or exercise outdoors, and those with heart conditions and respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activities.

Due to the current air quality conditions all outdoor burning is illegal.

Air quality can change quickly; current air quality information can be viewed at our website www.bentoncleanair.org on the home page, for more detail follow the links just to the right of the dial for Washington Air Quality Advisory.

Updated statewide information including health guidance can be found at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ ; Washington Smoke Information.

Updated weather information, including Air Quality Alerts from the National Weather Service can be found at http://www.weather.gov/pdt/.