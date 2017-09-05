Temporary shelter available with monitored air quality

Temporary shelter available with monitored air qualityPosted: Updated:
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Yakima's new emergency operations center
Hometown Proud at Tieton Cider Works
Hometown Proud: Stop And Go Drive-In
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Cooking fire burns 40% of one man's body
At 1:50 a.m. on September 3, Yakima Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue.More >>
Poor air quality conditions continue in Kittitas County
Cle Elum is currently experiencing “hazardous” air quality conditions and Ellensburg has “unhealthy” conditions (as of the 8:00am readings on Monday).More >>
16 displaced after apartment fire
Six adults and ten kids are without a home after an apartment fire in Yakima.More >>
Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle Elum
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has updated evacuations for the Jolly Mountain FireMore >>
Local group wants to protect endangered bull trout in Naches
This Labor Day Weekend, many will visit some very popular lakes in Naches.More >>
Stage 1 Burn Ban Declared In Yakima County
If you're in Yakima County for the Labor Day weekend and had plans to start a camp fire, those will have to change.More >>
No estimated reopening for closed section of SR 410 due to Norse Peak Fire activity
Changing fire behavior and fire activity will keep a 15-mile section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass closed.More >>
CWU President Gaudino joins other Washington University presidents to condemn decision to end DACA
Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino today joined the presidents of Washington’s five other public universities in protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
Temporary shelter available with monitored air quality
Residents who are having difficulty escaping the poor air quality, especially those who do not have access to air conditioning during the hot weather, may use the Red Cross shelter located at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum at 719 E 3rd Street.More >>
