The latest on the Eagle Creek Fire

STEVENSON, WA - All of this smoke and haze is mostly coming from two big fires burning to the west of us...the Eagle Creek Fire and the Jolly Mountain Fire.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky went to the Rock Creek Community Center in Stevenson, Washington, which is in Skamania County, where one of many Red Cross shelters are and where people are evacuating to.

The Eagle Creek Fire is still actively burning and moving right now, with more than 500 firefighters working on it.

Most of the people coming to this shelter have been coming from the Cascade Locks.

As of right now, there are over 100 people here staying in cots, tents, or RVs. Evacuees started coming on Sunday, but last night there was a huge influx of evacuees because that's when winds blew embers from the fire to the Washington side of the Columbia River. Jaclyn spoke with one evacuee who has lived in the Cascade Locks for 30 years, who says this is heartbreaking.

"This fire is scary," said Rebecca Groves. "It's ruining people's homes, beautiful things that we look at every day and now it's just burnt to trees."

The fire started on Saturday, and officials think it was caused by fireworks.

The Eagle Creek Fire has now burned more than 10,000 acres and was estimated to be around 4,800 around 10:00 p.m. last night. As of today, it grew significantly this morning and a new fire started near Archer Mountain in Washington.

On top of all these evacuations, more than 30 miles of Interstate 84 is closed off through the Columbia River Gorge between Troutdale and Hood River.

The ODOT spokesman says the parts of the freeway will probably stay closed all day today because of poor visibility and the fire getting closer to the road.

There are other Red Cross shelters in Gresham, Oregon at Mt. Hood Community College, and there's on in Brookings, Oregon.