Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire

CLE ELUM, WA - The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks. Today, Governor Jay Inslee visited the incident command post to get a briefing on the fire.

Unfortunately, the Jolly Mountain Fire is going to get worse before it gets better. The fire has now destroyed at least 28,000 acres, and containment is still at zero percent.

Gov. Inslee spent more than an hour at the incident command post just south of Cle Elum, getting a briefing from officials about the fire.

Gov. Inslee declared a state of emergency on Sunday to free up the access to state assets to multiple agencies to help battle the fire, including about 40 soldiers from the National Guard.

People living in more than 900 homes near the fire have been forced to leave under a Level Three evacuation.

"I'm pleased that we have very direct defensive measures around the structures around the east side of lake Cle Elum," Gov. Inslee said. "But we've that the worst of all possible worlds, a very wet winter and spring that grew all kinds of vegetation that then turned dry with our incredible summer and our drought that made perfect fire conditions."

It's going to be a long time before firefighters begin to get any type of containment on the Jolly Mountain Fire. What's also difficult is because conditions are so smoky, crews are not able to make aerial drops.

Officials estimate that the fire won't be fully contained until October 15.