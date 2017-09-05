Local immigration lawyer talks about future of Washingtonian DACA recipientsPosted: Updated:
Keeping kids safe in the smoke
Just about every school in our area kept kids inside for recess and P.E. today, with some even canceling after school activities like sports practices.More >>
Smoky September Slideshow 2017
We have been seeing increasing heavy smoke in our area from fires in our region, specifically that of the Eagle Creek Fire and the Jolly Mountain Fire.More >>
CBC teacher, WSU grad, and DACA recipient talks about Trump Administration's decision
After President Trump ordered an end to DACA, which shields undocumented immigrants from deportation, many across the country are fearful for their future.More >>
Local immigration lawyer talks about future of Washingtonian DACA recipients
The Trump Administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
Smoke forces students to stay inside
The smoke in the air is forcing a lot of school districts in the area to keep students inside.More >>
Eagle Creek Fire jumps Columbia River into Washington
The Eagle Creek Fire has jumped the Columbia River and is now burning about five acres on the south side of Archer Mountain.More >>
Average Joe's Beard Essentials: a beard-care business started by average Joes
Two local fathers who met by coincidence teamed up to create organic beard-care products, and are saving one beard at a time.More >>
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Local wineries seeing great turnout this summer
With Washington wine country right here in our backyard, thousands of people flock to the area every year to get a taste of what our wines are all about.More >>
Three save truck driver after crashing into irrigation canal
Three good Samaritans are being thanked for saving a semi-truck driver who crashed into a canal.More >>
