Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA

YAKIMA, WA - Kimberly Aleman is a Dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one. Today, Aleman's worse nightmare came true; the Trump Administration decided they will be putting an end to DACA.

"It's something that we kind of expected, but it's still shocking to see that this is a reality," said Aleman. "He has ended it."

Today, Aleman along with community members and city leaders gathered in downtown Yakima to speak out against the decision in a rally held by group One America.

"Every human being deserves dignity and respect, but not only that, people have earned it," said Dulce Gutierrez, Yakima City Council member.

"You're breaking up families and cruelly targeting who aspire to live the American dream," said Aleman.

The diocese of Yakima also spoke out against the decision, adding that they support Dreamers.

"This is about family separation, we don't want to go down this pathway, we don't even need to threaten this," said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson. "Adults need to step up, who are our civic leaders and solve this and not hold the kids hostage."

The future is uncertain, but Aleman says that people need to stand together in order for things to get better.

"We can't be scared, we have to be the voice, he has to see that there is Dreamers that care about this and it is affecting them," said Aleman.

The diocese of Yakima will be holding three forums to speak with DACA students. The first will be in Yakima this Monday at 6 p.m. at Saint Joseph Church.

One America will be holding will also be holding a forum on September 16 at the Saint Michaels church in Yakima.