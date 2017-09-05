Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACAPosted: Updated:
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
DACA rallies in Yakima
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Cooking fire burns 40% of one man's body
At 1:50 a.m. on September 3, Yakima Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue.More >>
Poor air quality conditions continue in Kittitas County
Cle Elum is currently experiencing “hazardous” air quality conditions and Ellensburg has “unhealthy” conditions (as of the 8:00am readings on Monday).More >>
16 displaced after apartment fire
Six adults and ten kids are without a home after an apartment fire in Yakima.More >>
Evacuation levels for Jolly Mountain Fire lifted to Level 3; wildfire evacuation shelter open in Cle Elum
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has updated evacuations for the Jolly Mountain FireMore >>
Local group wants to protect endangered bull trout in Naches
This Labor Day Weekend, many will visit some very popular lakes in Naches.More >>
Stage 1 Burn Ban Declared In Yakima County
If you're in Yakima County for the Labor Day weekend and had plans to start a camp fire, those will have to change.More >>
No estimated reopening for closed section of SR 410 due to Norse Peak Fire activity
Changing fire behavior and fire activity will keep a 15-mile section of State Route 410 east of Chinook Pass closed.More >>
Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA
Kimberly Aleman is a dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one.More >>
Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire
The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks.More >>
