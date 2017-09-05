CBC teacher, WSU grad, and DACA recipient talks about Trump Administration's decision

PASCO, WA - After President Trump ordered an end to DACA, which shields undocumented immigrants from deportation, many across the country are fearful for their future.

A local DACA student tells us how this can potentially affect her life. Elizabeth Hernandez migrated from Mexico at the age of six, with her single mother and siblings. Thanks to DACA, she has been fortunate enough for many educational opportunities.

"I am a DACA recipient, and with that I am able to work here at CBC and received my Master's degree from WSU," Hernandez said.

She plans to continue her career as a teacher and retention specialist, but she's in the process of pursuing her doctorate degree.

"I will also apply for my doctorate," said Hernandez. "Right now I am looking at Harvard, Stanford, and UCLA."

She had her eyes glued on social media as President Trump announced the DACA decision, and she had to be the one to inform her students.

"It was difficult because they see me as an example and I always tell them, 'you can do it...don't worry and don't give up,' but in that moment I didn't have words for them."

Not only will this impact her life but her family's life as well.

"Students who have DACA and are fearful, this is our moment to continue fighting for it," Hernandez said. "The battle hasn't ended it has just begun. We have six months to change this and in six months we can do a lot."