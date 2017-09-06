Dentist by day, necktie designer by night

KENNEWICK, WA - Dr. Antonio Lopez-Ibarra isn't your average dentist. By day he works on teeth, and by night, he designs neck ties.

Two years ago, he and his nephew started the business after his nephew got back from a mission with his church. And from there the idea took off. Now they have 33 designs for different countries and states.

Dr. Lopez-Ibarra says their company has grown by two hundred percent in the last year, and that demand for their ties is so great that a lot of them are sold out.

But the family duo hopes to one day make it into department stores like Nordstroms or Dillards.

As for running two businesses, Dr. Lopez-Ibarra said it isn't without difficulty. But because he loves them both so much, he could never choose.

"I don't think I'll ever leave dentistry," admitted Dr. Lopez-Ibarra.

If you would like to purchase a tie, you can do so on their website, https://www.thetownandco.com/, and at Fountain Books on Gage Boulevard.