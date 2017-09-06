Poor air quality postpones Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's

KENNEWICK, WA - The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter has rescheduled the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sunday, Oct. 15. The Walk, which was originally set for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been rescheduled due to the current air-quality concerns in Eastern Washington.

According to AirNow.com, Kennewick currently has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 182 which is defined as ‘Unhealthy’ by the Washington State Department of Ecology. The state department, which rates a healthy AQI between 0 and 50, says this about an unhealthy AQI on their website:

“Everyone should limit time spent outdoors. Everyone should avoid exercising outdoors (including sports teams) and choose non-strenuous indoor activities. People with asthma, respiratory infection, diabetes, lung or heart disease, or have had a stroke should stay indoors. Infants, children, pregnant women and adults over age 65 should also stay indoors.”

The Walk will remain at Columbia Park Bandshell in Kennewick, but registration will now be at 12:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start time. For questions related to the Tri-Cities Walk and its rescheduling, please contact Special Events Coordinator Leslie Woodfill at 509-321-4538 or lwoodfill@alz.org. Register for any of the Walks at alz.org/walk.