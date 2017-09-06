Studies show Zika virus could slow cancerous tumor growth

UNITED STATES - Scientists may have found an intriguing benefit to the Zika virus.

You may remember: when pregnant women are infected, Zika is known to cause massive brain damage in developing infants.

Now experts are focusing that destruction squarely on cancerous brain cells.

Researchers took lab mice with aggressive brain cancer and injected them with a strain of the Zika virus. It was shown to slow tumor growth, and the animals lived longer.

The research is from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, as well as the University of California, San Diego.