Important things to know if your home is threatened by a natural disaster

KENNEWICK, WA - Whether it be floods or fires, right now we're all seeing natural disasters around the country. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky found out what you need to know if your home is threatened.

We're in fire mode throughout Washington, and these wildfires continue to put homes, businesses, and lives at risk. We spoke with an insurance agent today about some general information that's good to know, especially if you're ever put in a situation dealing with property loss.

"What I see as a problem is people not reviewing their policy with their agent regularly making sure they're taking advantage of coverage that's available," said Terry Johnson, agency principal with Allstate.

While raging wildfires aren't so common in the Tri-Cities, we still see our fair share or brush fires that can get out of control. Things you can do if you lose your property: make sure you start the claims process by contacting your insurance representative as soon as possible. Like Johnson said, speak with your agent regularly about your policy.

A good thing to note; standard homeowners insurance includes fire insurance whether that be a wildfire or a kitchen fire.

You should also check things like your limits on your personal property in the home to make sure you have enough coverage.