Mid-Columbia Master Singers at the B Reactor

RICHLAND, WA - Watching the Mid-Columbia Master Singers practice on Tuesday, it was hard not to be in awe...of both the location - the B Reactor - and the music.

"To be inside this and to be up close and personal with the reactor," said professional singer Renee Heitman. "To be singing in front of the face of the reactor where all of these things happened, is overwhelming to say the least."

The music comes from Annelies, the first adaptation of Anne Frank's diary into a large-scale choral work. Heitman traveled from New York to be a part of this concert and says for her, this production is about much more than just the music.

"That's something that I've said to maestro Raffa from the beginning, my goal in this, obviously be a professional, show up do all the things you're supposed to do, I want to do this justice, I want to do her words justice."

It's a sentiment shared by many in the choir, including the group's youngest member, Talith McCall.

"There's the cultural and historical significance of this place, so to come here and sing here is amazing," McCall said. "My very good friend is actually Jewish, so for me as a younger person to feel that connection to Anne, who is the subject of what we're singing, it means a lot, to just get to connect to history in a really significant way."

So what can concert-goers expect?

"I think the audience should come with an open mind and be prepared to leave the Tri-Cities and take a journey to a completely different place."