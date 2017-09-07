Firefighters investigating multiple overnight spot fires

TIETON, WA - Firefighters in are investigating four spot fires that started early Thursday morning.

Investigators tell us there are suspicious circumstances surrounding all the fires.

The first fire happened near Wilcox Road and Naches Heights just before 3:00 Thursday morning. During the second fire, someone ran up to a man's door on the 8100 Block of Naches Heights Road and said his field was on fire just after 3:00 a.m. Not long after that firefighters got called to another fire near Schenk Road and Franklin Road. Then as crews got ready to clear that scene they got called to another one on Rosenkranz Road near French Road and Noye Road.

Highland Firefighters are investigating.