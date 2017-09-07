Irrigon man arrested for stabbing a man; one victim possibly missing

MORROW COUNTY, OR - A 31-year-old Irrigon man is being held on $275,000 bail for allegedly stabbing someone.

Witnesses reported men fighting late Tuesday night near Highway 730 and West 4th Street. Morrow County Sheriff's Deputies got there within two minutes and found 39-year-old Jeffrey Key with stab wounds. Medics took him to Good Shepherd Hospital for his injuries.

They searched the area and found their suspect, Joel Rodriguez just before midnight. They booked him in the Umatilla County Jail for Menacing, Assault, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He's being held on $275,000 bail.

Deputies say there could be another victim, but they ran away before officers got on scene. Deputies would like to find him to make sure he's okay and to interview them as a possible witness.

Oregon State Police, Boardman Police and Irrigon Ambulance all helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call (541) 676-5317.