Planned power outage in Yakima Thursday afternoon

YAKIMA, WA - A planned power outage this afternoon may impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue.

Pacific Power is planning a power outage from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm today, at 316 East Yakima Avenue. As a result, the traffic light at the intersection of Third Street and East Yakima Avenue may be out of service during the outage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible this afternoon.

The planned outage is due to a power disconnect and reconnect for a building remodel at 316 East Yakima Avenue.