Planned power outage in Yakima Thursday afternoon

Planned power outage in Yakima Thursday afternoonPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
DACA rallies in Yakima
DACA rallies in Yakima
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Counterfeit bills in Yakima
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Firefighters investigating multiple overnight spot fires
Firefighters investigating multiple overnight spot fires
Firefighters in Naches are investigating four spot fires that started early Thursday morning.More >>
Firefighters in Naches are investigating four spot fires that started early Thursday morning.More >>
Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA
Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA
Kimberly Aleman is a dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one.More >>
Kimberly Aleman is a dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one.More >>
Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire
Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire
The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks.More >>
The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks.More >>
CWU President Gaudino joins other Washington University presidents to condemn decision to end DACA
CWU President Gaudino joins other Washington University presidents to condemn decision to end DACA
Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino today joined the presidents of Washington’s five other public universities in protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino today joined the presidents of Washington’s five other public universities in protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
Temporary shelter available with monitored air quality
Temporary shelter available with monitored air quality
Residents who are having difficulty escaping the poor air quality, especially those who do not have access to air conditioning during the hot weather, may use the Red Cross shelter located at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum at 719 E 3rd Street.More >>
Residents who are having difficulty escaping the poor air quality, especially those who do not have access to air conditioning during the hot weather, may use the Red Cross shelter located at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum at 719 E 3rd Street.More >>
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local and nationwide events on Labor Day
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Local communities spent this year's Labor Day with parades, and our staff definitely wasn't going to miss out.More >>
Cooking fire burns 40% of one man's body
Cooking fire burns 40% of one man's body
At 1:50 a.m. on September 3, Yakima Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue.More >>
At 1:50 a.m. on September 3, Yakima Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue.More >>
Poor air quality conditions continue in Kittitas County
Poor air quality conditions continue in Kittitas County
Cle Elum is currently experiencing “hazardous” air quality conditions and Ellensburg has “unhealthy” conditions (as of the 8:00am readings on Monday).More >>
Cle Elum is currently experiencing “hazardous” air quality conditions and Ellensburg has “unhealthy” conditions (as of the 8:00am readings on Monday).More >>
Hop season expectations in Yakima Valley
Hop season expectations in Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley grows about 75 percent of our country's hops, and this year is no different.More >>
The Yakima Valley grows about 75 percent of our country's hops, and this year is no different.More >>
Indoor air monitoring at Ellensburg & Kittitas schools shows poor air quality
Indoor air monitoring at Ellensburg & Kittitas schools shows poor air quality
Upon request of Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District, the Kittitas County Public Health Department conducted indoor air monitoring at all Ellensburg and Kittitas school buildings yesterday.More >>
Upon request of Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District, the Kittitas County Public Health Department conducted indoor air monitoring at all Ellensburg and Kittitas school buildings yesterday.More >>