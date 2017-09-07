Kennewick Police looking for man who used stolen debit card

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police want to identify this subject who used a debit card stolen from the victim’s mail.

The suspect used the stolen card at least six times on July 21. They attempted to conceal their appearance while using the card at a bank cash machine as seen in this image from the ATM.

If you have any information about this person, let Kennewick Police or Crime Stoppers know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information. Call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.