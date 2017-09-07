CRIME STOPPERS: Sergio Flores Jr.

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Sergio Flores Jr.

Flores's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 28 years old (DOB: 11/21/88), white, 5'10", 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He has "Flores" tattooed on his right arm.

Flores has a Department of Corrections Felony warrant for Escape from Community Custody. Original charges: Possession Controlled Substance and Assault of a Child.

