Throwback Thursday: Strange and seemingly innocent crimes in the early days of Hanford

RICHLAND, WA - It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal. Things like gambling -- specifically with dice.



Richland Police Lieutenant Tom Croskrey uncovered an old box of evidence that had been collecting dust on a shelf. Some of the dice are homemade and some are falling apart as they age.



"There were a lot of things that were illegal back then that don't really make sense now. One of them was... Can't have anything on your windowsills. Which is odd... But, that's how it was," said Lt. Croskrey. He's become something of unofficial 'hobbyist historian' for local law enforcement.



Croskrey has created a shadowbox with some of the confiscated gambling pieces. He's also donated some of the items to a local museum.