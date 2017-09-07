More plans revealed for future wine village area in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The Urban Wine Village in Kennewick isn't the only project in the works on Columbia Drive right now. There's a lot of future plans for this part of town. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with one local business owner who is excited for this revamp.

Soon, all of this car traffic on Columbia Drive will be turned into foot traffic.

"I just see Columbia Drive in five years as completely different than what we're seeing today," said Dan Smith with the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership.

It's because of the much-anticipated Urban Wine Village. It's being built right now and is expected to be done by this fall. Smith thinks this new kid on the block will turn this industrial part of town into a happening downtown area.

"If all of the things happen that we want to see happen on Columbia Drive, it's going to be a trendy new place for everybody to go in Kennewick," Smith said.

Speaking of trendy, Rustica Interior opened a few months ago right across the street from the wine village. Owner Mayra Nuno says the addition seems like it's going to revive and refresh the area.

"It was totally a surprise for us," Nuno said. "When we moved here we didn't know that project was coming in. So when I found out, I was like, 'wow, this is great!' Because I know it's going to bring a lot of clients and is going to bring more movement around here."

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is working on exactly that...more movement. They're planning on building a crosswalk to connect the downtown Kennewick shopping area to Columbia Drive.

"There's really no easy way for people to cross," Smith explained. "It's a four-lane road. There's big trucks. So with an enhanced crosswalk with the lights that flash people will have to stop for people and allow them to cross safely."

Smith says they're hoping the crosswalk will be complete between July and October of next year.