How to make sure the air inside your home is safe
We've been talking about how bad the air quality is outside, but what about the air quality inside?More >>
Tips for returning to your home after an evacuation
With several fires in our area forcing evacuations, and potential for even more...do you know what to do when returning home?More >>
More plans revealed for future wine village area in Kennewick
The Urban Wine Village in Kennewick isn't the only project in the works on Columbia Drive right now.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Strange and seemingly innocent crimes in the early days of Hanford
It's pretty much common knowledge that Richland started out as a government town. However, you probably didn't know that back in those days some strange and seemingly innocent things were illegal.More >>
Important things to know if your home is threatened by a natural disaster
Whether it be floods or fires, right now we're all seeing natural disasters around the country.More >>
Suspect arrested after trying to grab teen in Hermiston park
A 35-year-old man is in the Umatilla County Jail after trying to grab a teenage girl near Belt Park last week.More >>
Irrigon man arrested for stabbing a man; one victim possibly missing
A 31-year-old Irrigon man is being held on $275,000 bail for allegedly stabbing someone.More >>
Dentist by day, necktie designer by night
Dr. Antonio Lopez-Ibarra isn't your average dentist. By day he works on teeth, and by night, he designs neck ties.More >>
Mid-Columbia Master Singers at the B Reactor
Watching the Mid-Columbia Master Singers practice on Tuesday, it was hard not to be in awe...of both the location - the B Reactor - and the music.More >>
Living Green: Barracuda Coffee promotes going green...even with their grounds
For most of us, that morning cup of coffee helps get us ready to start the day.More >>
