How to make sure the air inside your home is safe

KENNEWICK, WA - We've been talking about how bad the air quality is outside, but what about the air quality inside?

With wildfires burning throughout Washington, our air quality is really taking a hit. Right now, it's varying from very unhealthy to hazardous. But what about the air quality inside of your own home?

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with one woman who has a crushed lung and a weakened immune system from a bone marrow transplant. She says she's doing everything she can inside to deal with what's going on outside.

"I was having a hard time breathing and I had to get my oxygen put on," said Brandy Flajole. "I was watching the news and they said to make sure you turn your air on to re-circulate and not have it bringing outside air."

Jaclyn also called Campbell and Company to find out what else you can do to make sure your air conditioning systems are working properly.

They say first and foremost, make sure your air filters are clean so the air can properly flow through.

They also say air scrubbers are flying off the shelves right now. They get rid of chemicals and bacteria in the air that the filter may not catch.

Lastly, if you have a whole house fan, shut it off until the smoke in the air clears.