Quick moving fire spreads on Candy Mountain

UPDATE:

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The fire has now destroyed between 200 and 250 acres. Firefighters have fully contained the blaze.

They tell us one firefighter suffered a minor smoke injury to his eye, but no one else got hurt and no buildings were damaged.

--------------------------------

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire on Candy Mountain. The flames started just before 1:00 Friday morning and quickly spread.

West Richland Police had to evacuate several people near the mountain until they could get it under control. Those have since been lifted and people are allowed to go back home now.

Firefighters are estimating about 150 acres have been burned. No word on what started it.

This is a developing story.