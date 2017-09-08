SWX Games of the Week on schedule for Friday, Sept. 8

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, WA - The SWX Games of the Week will go on as scheduled Friday, Sept. 8. The Lewis & Clark Tigers take on the Kamiakin Braves starting at 5 p.m. Afterward the Sunnyside Grizzlies take on the Southridge Suns. Both games will be played at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

We will be airing the games live on our SWX channel, that's Charter channel 183 or over the air on 25.3 in the Tri-Cities and 23.3 in Yakima. We will also be live streaming the games on our SWX and NBC Right Now websites.

Before the first game, we will put a link on our Facebook pages to watch the games.