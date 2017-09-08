One boy burned after 8- and 10-year-old play with gasoline and lighter

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla police officers responded to a house on Tausick Way yesterday at 4:50 p.m. It was discovered in the investigation that two juveniles ages 8 and 10 were playing with gasoline and a lighter. The 8-year-old boy was injured by the fire and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The 8-year-old told police that the other boy threw gas on him and then threw the lighter at him. The other boy denies this and stated that the younger boy was just standing too close to the fire.

Officers also located an active fire in the area and assisted firefighters in putting out the blaze. This incident has been referred to detectives and CPS investigators.