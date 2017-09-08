Replacement act for Montgomery Gentry announced

9-14-17 UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - After the tragic passing of Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, the Central Washington State Fair has booked Tanya Tucker as a replacement act.

Tanya Tucker is an award-winning country music star with a remarkable 45-year career. Her songs have been placed on the top ten multiple times, including her well-known singles, “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red And Goin’ Down,” and “Here’s Some Love”.

Tanya Tucker is scheduled to perform Tuesday, September 26th at The Central Washington State Fair.

Paid ticket holders have until Saturday, September 16th at 5 p.m. to notify the State Fair Box Office as to whether they would like a refund for their Montgomery Gentry show seats or if they want to keep the same seats for the Tanya Tucker show.

The Fair box office will be open Friday, September 15th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 16th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Tickets for the Tanya Tucker concert will go on-sale at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 16th.

Contact person is Misty Craft, Box Office Manager. Email: mistyc@fairfun.com or by phone at (608) 206-9316.

------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50.



The group's website says Gentry "was tragically killed in a helicopter crash" that occurred around 1 p.m. Friday in Medford, New Jersey. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. The statement says details of the crash are unknown.



Gentry was born on April 5, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.



The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

The duo was also scheduled to play in the Central Washington State Fair.