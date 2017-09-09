Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murder - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murder

Posted by Karly Tinsley, Reporter
YAKIMA-  A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.    

38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett.
    
Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin.
    
Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett raising an ax toward him. She had lowered the ax when Dimas fired a shot that hit her and a woman behind her.
    
Defense lawyer John Crowley argued that his client shot in self-defense after being threatened. Jurors rejected that argument, finding Dimas guilty of second-degree murder and assault.
    
Dimas said he accepted "full responsibility" for Hargett's death and offered apologies to all affected.

