Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murder



YAKIMA- A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett.



Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin.



Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett raising an ax toward him. She had lowered the ax when Dimas fired a shot that hit her and a woman behind her.



Defense lawyer John Crowley argued that his client shot in self-defense after being threatened. Jurors rejected that argument, finding Dimas guilty of second-degree murder and assault.



Dimas said he accepted "full responsibility" for Hargett's death and offered apologies to all affected.