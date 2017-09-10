Woman in critical condition after accidental shooting

PASCO, WA.-- Right now one woman is in critical condition at Lourdes Medical Center after accidentally being shot in the chest Saturday afternoon.

According to Pasco Police, the woman, and the man who shot her, both have concealed pistol licenses. They were planning on shooting recreationally later that day. While they were both in the car, the man was reassembling the victim's pistol when it went off, shooting him through the hand. The bullet then went through the woman's right arm, and then her chest, causing severe internal injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, the man is not in police custody.