Body recovered after drowning near Hermiston

PENDLETON, OR – Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drowning about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at Warehouse Beach, near Hermiston.

A male was reported to have swam out toward the river, began to struggle then went under and did not resurface.

Deputies responded and after conducting an initial search, requested assistance from the Columbia Dive Team from Tri-Cities. The dive team searched the river and located the male about 8:00 p.m.

The identity of the male has not been released, pending notification of the family.