Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Ecology is extending an air quality alert for the Yakima area that is in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13. It was scheduled to end at 10:00 a.m. today, Monday.

The alert applies to a three-county area that includes Yakima, Kittitas and Klickitat counties. It is due to wildfires burning in the region, combined with forecasts that call for conditions that could cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels.

The National Weather Service said pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, and aggravate serious health problems such as heart and lung diseases.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are most at risk of serious health effects during the air quality alert.

The alert calls for limiting outdoor activities and keeping children indoors if the air quality is poor.

Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology website at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or by calling 360-407-6000.