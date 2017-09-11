Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13

Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13Posted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
DACA rallies in Yakima
DACA rallies in Yakima
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Local group protecting endangered fish species
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Hop season expectations in Yakima Valley
Hop season expectations in Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley grows about 75 percent of our country's hops, and this year is no different.More >>
The Yakima Valley grows about 75 percent of our country's hops, and this year is no different.More >>
Indoor air monitoring at Ellensburg & Kittitas schools shows poor air quality
Indoor air monitoring at Ellensburg & Kittitas schools shows poor air quality
Upon request of Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District, the Kittitas County Public Health Department conducted indoor air monitoring at all Ellensburg and Kittitas school buildings yesterday.More >>
Upon request of Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District, the Kittitas County Public Health Department conducted indoor air monitoring at all Ellensburg and Kittitas school buildings yesterday.More >>
Check up on your car air filters in this smoke
Check up on your car air filters in this smoke
The air quality is a big concern for everyone across our region. People are wearing masks and keeping their pets indoors.More >>
The air quality is a big concern for everyone across our region. People are wearing masks and keeping their pets indoors.More >>
Planned power outage in Yakima Thursday afternoon
Planned power outage in Yakima Thursday afternoon
A planned power outage this afternoon may impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue. Pacific Power is planning a power outage from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm today, at 316 East Yakima Avenue.More >>
A planned power outage this afternoon may impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue. Pacific Power is planning a power outage from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm today, at 316 East Yakima Avenue.More >>
Firefighters investigating multiple overnight spot fires
Firefighters investigating multiple overnight spot fires
Firefighters in Naches are investigating four spot fires that started early Thursday morning.More >>
Firefighters in Naches are investigating four spot fires that started early Thursday morning.More >>
Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA
Local Dreamers rally in Yakima against the end of DACA
Kimberly Aleman is a dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one.More >>
Kimberly Aleman is a dreamer...she was brought to the United States when she was only one.More >>
Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire
Gov. Inslee gets briefing on Jolly Mountain Fire
The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks.More >>
The Jolly Mountain Fire has been burning in Cle Elum for the last three weeks.More >>
CWU President Gaudino joins other Washington University presidents to condemn decision to end DACA
CWU President Gaudino joins other Washington University presidents to condemn decision to end DACA
Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino today joined the presidents of Washington’s five other public universities in protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino today joined the presidents of Washington’s five other public universities in protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in six months.More >>
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.More >>
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.More >>
Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima
Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima
With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others.More >>
With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others.More >>