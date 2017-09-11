Business Spotlight: King's Cup Coffee Co. in King City

YAKIMA- A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. 38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett. Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin. Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett ra...

