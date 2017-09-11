Dr. Rebekah Woods is named new CBC President

PASCO, WA - The Columbia Basin College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Rebekah Woods as the new President of Columbia Basin College. Dr. Woods is the sixth president in the 62-year history of the college and the first woman president for CBC.

Dr. Woods is currently Provost at Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan. She has also held positions at Jackson College as Dean of Instruction of Arts and Sciences, and Special Assistant to the President of Jackson College. Dr. Woods says she was drawn to CBC because of the schools obvious commitment to student success and its unwavering support of its core mission. “I am also encouraged by the diverse student population CBC serves and the way it provides educations opportunities for many individuals who would otherwise not have them. CBC’s innovative spirit that drives the institution resonates deeply with me from your work in Guided Pathways”, she says.

Dr. Woods replaces Rich Cummins who resigned in March to become Western Governors University Chancellor for Washington state. Dr. Woods will start at CBC in November at an annual salary of $220,000. Dr. Lee Thornton will continue as interim president until that time.