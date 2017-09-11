State Transportation Department to test per-mile fee as opposed to gas tax

WASHINGTON - Would you replace the gas tax with a pay-per-mile fee? Saying fuel efficiency and electric cars are making the gas tax an unproductive revenue source for highway maintenance and construction, the state transportation department will soon be pilot testing an alternative, sometimes called a road-usage charge.

In the pilot test beginning early next year, drivers will pay a mock fee - no real money yet - of 2.4 cents per mile. WSDOT officials say that's roughly the equivalent of what the drive of a car with average fuel efficiency would pay in gas taxes.

Washington's not alone. Other states, including California and Oregon are testing public opinion.

