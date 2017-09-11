23-year-old Benton City man arrested for child rape of a 13-year-old

BENTON CITY, WA - On September 8 at 9:30 a.m., detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received information of a child rape that had occurred the night before in the Benton City area.

The 13-year-old female victim reported she had met the suspect, 23-year-old Luis Audel Madrigal, and they drove to a remote location and parked. The victim said Madrigal wanted to have sex with her and undressed her.

Madrigal was contacted at his residence in Benton City, interviewed, and admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

Madrigal was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on charges of Child Molestation in the 2nd Degree.