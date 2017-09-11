Kennewick Police looking for suspect in shooting that left one man dead

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is dead and police are looking for another man after a shooting this afternoon in Kennewick.

It happened around 1:30 this afternoon in the 1500 block of West 7th Place, near S. Rainier Street. Police say the man who died was in his late 30's or early 40's, but are not releasing his name at this time. Detectives are still investigating tonight.

Police are now looking for a white or cream-colored car that was seen leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20's, about 5'5", and has a mustache.

KPD Sergeant Randy Maynard says first responders in the area arrived within seconds of the call coming in, but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We immediately started treating first aid, medics arrived very shortly after and he was transported to Trios emergency room, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff there," Sgt. Maynard said.

Trios Health says its emergency department went on lock down as of 1:50 p.m. after the shooting victim got to the hospital, and that KPD was on site to ensure the safety and comfort of patients, visitors, and staff.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD at 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.

KENNEWICK, WA - Today at approximately 1:13 p.m., Kennewick Police patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 1500 block of West 7th Place.

A suspect described as a Hispanic male, thin build, in his 20's is believed to have shot the victim of this incident, outside the residence itself. The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun and was last seen leaving the scene in a white, or cream colored sedan-type vehicle. It is not known yet the make, model, or number of doors on this vehicle. Police also are not immediately aware of whether or not the suspect drove off, or was a passenger in this described vehicle leaving the area.

The victim sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was treated at the scene by first responding patrol officers, Kennewick Fire Department medics, and ultimately was transported to Trios ER where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has yet to be released pending the notification of family.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team has been requested to assist with the crime scene processing. They are scheduled to arrive around 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Anyone with additional information is requested to contact Kennewick Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.