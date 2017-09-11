Suspect in fatal Kennewick shooting makes first court appearance

10-6-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a murder in Kennewick about a month ago.

Today, the suspect made his first court appearance. The initial suspect description in this case didn't give officers much to go on, but thanks to help from the Pasco Police Department, Steven Morfin was arrested at the Roadway Inn at around 2:00 a.m. this morning.

27-year-old Morfin was arrested on charges of second degree murder. Police believe he shot and killed Martin Ibanez back on September 11th near West 7th Place in Kennewick.

Morfin's bail is set at half a million dollars.

Morfin was arrested with another man - Jimmy Guzman - but he is not connected to this case and was booked into the Franklin County Jail.

-------------------------------------------------------

9-12-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.

There is nothing new to release on the suspect(s) identity, or the suspect vehicle description. Kennewick Police investigators and the WSP Crime Scene Response Team worked until approximately 1:00 this morning collecting evidence, and processing the crime scene on 7th Place.

Investigators today are conducting additional potential witness interviews trying to gather further information.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

-------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - One man is dead and police are looking for another man after a shooting this afternoon in Kennewick.

It happened around 1:30 this afternoon in the 1500 block of West 7th Place, near S. Rainier Street. Police say the man who died was in his late 30's or early 40's, but are not releasing his name at this time. Detectives are still investigating tonight.

Police are now looking for a white or cream-colored car that was seen leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20's, about 5'5", and has a mustache.

KPD Sergeant Randy Maynard says first responders in the area arrived within seconds of the call coming in, but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We immediately started treating first aid, medics arrived very shortly after and he was transported to Trios emergency room, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff there," Sgt. Maynard said.

Trios Health says its emergency department went on lock down as of 1:50 p.m. after the shooting victim got to the hospital, and that KPD was on site to ensure the safety and comfort of patients, visitors, and staff.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KPD at 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.

-------------------------------------------------------

KENNEWICK, WA - Today at approximately 1:13 p.m., Kennewick Police patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 1500 block of West 7th Place.

A suspect described as a Hispanic male, thin build, in his 20's is believed to have shot the victim of this incident, outside the residence itself. The suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun and was last seen leaving the scene in a white, or cream colored sedan-type vehicle. It is not known yet the make, model, or number of doors on this vehicle. Police also are not immediately aware of whether or not the suspect drove off, or was a passenger in this described vehicle leaving the area.

The victim sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was treated at the scene by first responding patrol officers, Kennewick Fire Department medics, and ultimately was transported to Trios ER where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has yet to be released pending the notification of family.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team has been requested to assist with the crime scene processing. They are scheduled to arrive around 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Anyone with additional information is requested to contact Kennewick Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.