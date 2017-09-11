Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others. People older than 65 are more vulnerable to bad reactions.

Normally, you can see for miles across the Yakima Valley, but right now the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups...and yet, that's much better than hazardous like the air was last week.

But despite the improvement, the folks over at Brookdale Senior Living wanted to give some relief to those over 65, so they're handing out hazardous smoke kits.

Earlier this summer they were giving away hydration kits. But the smoke kits don't just include a bottle of water. There's also cough drops, hard candies to soothe the throat, and some Kleenex. Some are also getting N-95 masks.

"Having a low air quality can flare up things like asthma and COPD," said Brandon Luke, the Brookdale sales manager. "Can restrict their lung capacity, make it harder for them to breathe. It can cause problems with their heart."

If you are in the Yakima area and are interested in getting a hazardous smoke kit from Brookdale, you can call them at 509-452-1010.

They've been setting up home visits for those who can't or are unwilling to leave the house, but it's not guaranteed you'll get a mask as they are hard to come by right now...even for the folks at Brookdale.

Meanwhile, a stage one burn ban is also still in effect for the Yakima Valley until at least Wednesday morning.