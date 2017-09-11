11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log

YAKIMA, WA - At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.

According to Yakima Police, this was just a tragic accident. On Saturday morning, the victim was playing with four friends near the Wide Hollow Creek behind West Valley Middle School on 75th Avenue just north of Mead Avenue. The little girl was on a log when she slipped and fell - impaling herself. YPD says the log went through her chest, puncturing her heart.

She was rushed to the hospital and later airlifted to Harborview, but police say the real heroes in this whole scary situation were the friends this little girl was with. There were no adults around at the time, but they managed to stay calm enough to call 911 and tell police and firefighters where they were so they could get to them.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.