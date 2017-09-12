Sunshine Motel evacuated for strong chemical smell

YAKIMA, WA - Police and firefighters are still looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed something around the Sunshine Motel. Someone reported a strong chemical smell around midnight Tuesday on the 1200 Block of South 1st Street.

Firefighters wore protective clothing and monitors to evaluate the scene.

Police say surveillance video showed a woman had been fighting with someone at the motel. The woman then allegedly opened one of the room doors and sprayed something from an aerosol can, then kept spraying in the hallway. The woman and the container haven't been found.

Responding units evacuated the building and used fans to get the smell out. Medics treated two patients at the scene and took a woman to the hospital for feelings of discomfort.

Police are still investigating.