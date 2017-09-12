Department of Energy awards grants to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) applauded the Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement that the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will receive grants to develop new cybersecurity technologies and tools and strengthen grid resilience.



“The time for strengthening and securing our critical energy infrastructure is now,” said Sen. Cantwell. “It is imperative we continue to invest in cybersecurity to develop technologies that will make our entire economy safer and more reliable.”



The DOE awarded a total of $50 Million to improve the resilience and security of the Nation’s critical energy infrastructure. The PNNL grants are part of the larger DOE investment in National Laboratories to support early stage research and development of next-generation tools and technologies to further improve the resilience of the Nation's critical energy infrastructure, including the electric grid and oil and natural gas infrastructure.